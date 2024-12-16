Philadelphia 76ers Veteran Upgraded for Matchup vs Hornets
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets, looking to win their eighth game of the season. They were hoping to have Kyle Lowry on board for the game.
In their last time out, the Sixers fell to the Indiana Pacers, 107-121, despite the efforts of Tyrese Maxey, who put up 22 points on 46 percent shooting.
Two of the bigger stories surrounding the matchup were regarding new injuries for the Sixers to face, as Joel Embiid left the match after a strike to the face from Benedict Mathurin, with the former MVP later being diagnosed with a fractured right sinus.
Yet, the superstar wasn't the only player to make headlines for their early exit as Sixers' rookie Jared McCain left the match in the third quarter following a hard fall. While the former Duke guard came back against the Pacers, after the match, he was diagnosed to have suffered a torn left meniscus.
While Nick Nurse is set to be without McCain in the back court, he is slated to get one of his veteran guards back as Kyle Lowry has been made available for Monday night's match in Charlotte.
Lowry sat out of Friday night's match against Indiana with back spasms, with that being his seventh of the season. Apart from these injury worries, the Philadelphia native has been a rather present part of the Sixers' offensive scheme, averaging five points on 37 percent from the field across 21 minutes on the court per game.
The Sixers are set to take on the Hornets on Monday night, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.