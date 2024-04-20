Sixers Veteran’s Comments Riles Up Famous Knicks Fan
Before the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to New York City, the team held a practice session in Camden to prepare for their Game 1 matchup against the New York Knicks.
Following the session, the standout veteran Kelly Oubre addressed reporters and expressed his excitement about taking part in his first playoff run since 2018.
“I’m ready,” Oubre told reporters.
The Sixers needed to go through the NBA Play-In Tournament to punch their ticket to the playoffs this year. While the extra game wasn’t ideal, it had its perks. Now, the Sixers shook off the postseason nervousness and are looking forward to a tough series against a thriving Knicks team, that clinched the second seed.
“I think we all got the jitters out last game in the first half, and I’m ready and I’m excited,” Oubre added. “This is the highest level of basketball that we all wake up every day to work toward. Just relishing the moment, keeping my feet where they are, and staying ten toes down.”
Hitting the road for the first two games, the Sixers are facing a passionate crowd in one of the world’s most notable arenas, Madison Square Garden. While Oubre credited the Knicks fan base for being “pretty crazy” and having a “really good culture,” his follow-up comments on the MSG crowd ruffled some feathers, leading one of the most famous Knicks fans to call Oubre out on social media.
“Kelly Who-bre?”
“They call it the Mecca of basketball for a reason,” Oubre said of MSG. “The lights are super bright. They’re going to give celebrities those $100,00 free tickets just to be there and not care about the game, but that’s what they do. It’s going to be super fun and I look forward to it. It’s one of my favorite places to play.”
Oubre’s comment was harmless, but it definitely created some frustrated New York-based fans over the past 24 hours. And for the second time this week, a comment from the Sixers’ side offered the Knicks up some bulletin board material.
First, it was Philadelphia’s backup center Paul Reed who made headlines for noting that the Sixers hoped to land a matchup against the Knicks rather than the Celtics. Considering Boston finished 14 games ahead of New York, the sentiment is understandable.
That doesn’t change the way the Knicks and their fan base will view the comment, though. And since Oubre’s slight jab overshadowed the praise he sent the Knicks fan base’s way, the New York crowd is collecting all of the bulletin board material possible heading into Game 1 of what is shaping up to be an intense series between two division rivals.
The Sixers and the Knicks tip-off at 6 PM ET.