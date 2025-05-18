Philly Radio Host Makes Bold Trade Suggestion for Sixers
The 2025 NBA Draft is expected to start with Cooper Flagg going off the board to join the Dallas Mavericks. At No. 2, many suggested the San Antonio Spurs could use their pick as bait and send it to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster deal to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. So far, that idea has been shot down, as the Spurs are reportedly interested in holding onto the pick to select Dylan Harper.
San Antonio might not trade for Giannis with the second pick, but 97.5 The Fanatic’s Mike Missanelli boldly suggests the Sixers should take that route.
“Would I entertain trading the third pick? You’re damn right I would!” he said.
“I would package it with [Joel] Embiid or [Paul] George] to get Giannis Antetokounmpo or just move in a completely different direction. That pick is for sale if I’m the Sixers.”
Entering the offseason, the Sixers had the fifth-best odds of winning the NBA Draft lottery. Anything falling outside of the top six would send the pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Not only did the Sixers keep the pick, but they moved up two spots to land No. 3. Now, they are in a position to select anybody not named Flagg or Harper. While there seems to be a major split between fans—with some pounding the table for Ace Bailey, and others hoping for a shocking call on VJ Edgecombe—Missanelli believes that neither will be ready for next year. Or the next two years after.
“Since this looks like a two-person draft, as far as helping the team next year, Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, [the Sixers] get the third pick, which could be Ace Bailey or it could be VJ Edgecombe, who is a crazy athletic guard,” said Missanelli. “Neither of those two guys are ready to contribute right away in the NBA. In fact, I think both of them might be two to three years away from being viable NBA players. They have some talent, it’s going to take a while.”
Without a new selection at No. 3, or a trade for a Giannis-caliber player, the Sixers believe they are in a position to contend for a title. Despite being a bottom-three team in the Eastern Conference last year, the Sixers saw the campaign as a fluke. Poor injury luck won, and all will be healed in their eyes.
Some see it a little differently. The health of Embiid and George remains a concern. All questions are valid. Will Embiid ever be the same player again after adding another knee surgery to his history? Is George going to find his fit after failing to do so in 41 games last year? Can he go injury-free as well?
Replacing an injury-prone star with a relatively healthy one, who is still relevant in the MVP conversation, would be a nice change for Philadelphia, but their plans have been made clear. So far, it seems the Sixers aren’t parting ways with the pick. Whoever gets taken at No. 3 will be expected to contribute right away. Trust will be placed back on Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey for a redo of last season’s disaster.
Will it work? Time reveals all.