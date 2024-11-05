Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant Sounds Off on Former 76ers Columnist
Prior to the Philadelphia 76ers’ meeting with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant had a lot to say about ESPN personality and analyst Stephen A. Smith.
Being that Smith is outspoken and openly critical of Durant, the NBA superstar recently didn’t hold back discussing his thoughts on the former Sixers columnist.
“I don’t understand how people even listen to Stephen A.,” Durant told The Athletic’s Doug Haller. “I’ve been in the league for 18 years. I’ve never seen Stephen A. at a practice, or a film session, or a shoot-around. I’ve never seen him anywhere but on TV talking [expletive] about players. … He’s a clown to me. He’s always been a clown. You can write that, too.”
Smith started his journalist career in print media. He held several positions before joining the Sixers beat in the 1990s, representing the Philadelphia Inquirer. He was best known locally for his coverage of the team as it navigated through the Allen Iverson era. In 2008, Smith’s time at the Philadelphia Inquirer concluded.
Years later, Smith would become one of the most notable voices in sports talk TV. His energy and bold takes would often grab plenty of reactions from the masses. Clearly, his style of commentary doesn’t sit well with everybody—and it especially doesn’t go over well with the athletes who are often criticized like Durant.
Since he entered the NBA as the second-overall pick in 2007, Durant has been one of the most prominent names in the NBA. His run with the Oklahoma City Thunder was praised more often than not. His move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 changed plenty of opinions about him.
Despite maintaining his position as one of the top players in the game, Durant received a lot of negative attention. It didn’t get much better when he left Golden State in 2020 to join the Brooklyn Nets, forming a superteam with Kyrie Irving and, eventually, James Harden.
In 2023, Durant forced his way out of Brooklyn, landing on the Phoenix Suns. The narrative surrounding 11-time All-Star hasn’t changed much. With critics like Stephen A. Smith still calling out Durant, the veteran forward continues to defend himself as he looks to correct narratives he feels are wrong.