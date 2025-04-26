Potential 76ers NBA Draft Target Lands Comparison to Grizzlies Star
With the Philadelphia 76ers in good standing to keep their 2025 NBA Draft pick, they are likely to walk away with one of the top prospects entering the NBA this season. While all eyes are on Duke Basketball’s Cooper Flagg, who is typically projected to go No. 1, Flagg’s teammate, Kon Knueppel, could be an option for Philly.
Recently, Knueppel made his decision to declare for the draft official. As of now, he’s a projected top 10 pick and has been averaging a top-seven selection, according to mock drafts from most major publications.
As the draft approaches, the incoming rookie has landed some favorable comps, including one to Memphis Grizzlies standout Desmond Bane.
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman predicts that Knueppel’s best comp could look something like Bane, as shooting will always be the Duke guard’s “moneymaker.”
“Like Bane, Knueppel has the potential to provide shotmaking diversity and consistency while also being able to offer ball-screen offense with his driving, passing and pull-up game,” Wasserman writes.
“… Despite neither possessing any advantageous athletic traits, both have had success used their bodies and control to attack closeouts and defenders in space. Otherwise, Knueppel has the stroke and shooting versatility to execute around the perimeter with Bane-level accuracy.”
Beyond Bane, which projects to be the best-case scenario here, two more comps include Washington Wizards’ Corey Kispert and Brooklyn Nets’ Cameron Johnson. Neither are necessarily star players, but they excel as role-players, carrying value in the three-point shooting department, which is always a plus in today’s NBA.
During his freshman season at Duke, Knueppel started all 39 games. Seeing the court for roughly 31 minutes per night, the Duke guard produced 15 points per game, knocking down 48 percent of his shots from the field and drilling 41 percent of his threes.
If the Sixers keep their pick, they should be in range where Knueppel is still on the board. Just last year, the Sixers spent their top pick on a Duke prospect by calling on Jared McCain outside of the lottery. With Duke having multiple players projected within the lottery range, Knueppel should be an option for the Sixers.