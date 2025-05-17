Potential Sixers Draft Target Compared to 5-time NBA All-Star
Armed with the No. 3 pick in the draft, the Philadelphia 76ers have the opportunity to pair a promising young prospect with their trio of All-Stars. While many expect them to select a perimeter player, the front office could look to solidify the roster's frontcourt depth for the future.
When it comes to center prospects in the 2025 class, Derik Queen is one of the most notable names. He put together a strong freshman season at Maryland and isn't expected to be on the board long.
During the NBA Draft Combine, ESPN's Jonathan Givony provided physical comparisons for some of the lottery-projected talents. In the case of Queen, his measurements are on par with five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love.
While Love started out his career as a power forward, that likely won't be the case for Queen. With his long arms and athletic style, he has a chance to become a versatile center at the NBA level.
During his lone season at Maryland, Queen averaged 16.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG and 1.1 BPG. His energy and athleticism were on full display in college, and he showed he's slowly working on expanding his game beyond the arc.
With him being under contract long-term, Joel Embiid is the answer at center for the Sixers for the foreseeable future. That said, a case could still be made for Queen to be on their draft radar. The former MVP has dealt with his fair share of injuries, and the team is always seeking options to lessen his burden in the regular season. Drafting someone like Queen could help in this regard, while giving the team a big man they can develop for the future.
Queen is sure to still be on the board when the Sixers pick at No. 3. However, seeing that he's slipped to the back end of the lottery in recent mocks, there is no telling how high he'll be on their list as they search to find the right prospect for them.