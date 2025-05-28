Potential Sixers Draft Target Compared to Hornets Standout
Since the Philadelphia 76ers walked out of the NBA Draft lottery with the No. 3 pick, Ace Bailey has been one of the key prospects they've been connected to. As the versatile forward gets ready to enter the pro ranks, he's drawn comparisons to another recent lottery pick.
Standing at 6-foot-7 with long arms, Bailey is projected to have one of the highest ceilings of any prospect in this class. His blend of size and shooting ability is tailor-made for the NBA, though it could take some time before he reaches his full potential.
In his lone college season, Bailey averaged 17.6 PPG and 7.2 RPG across 30 games at Rutgers. He was a moderate three-point shooter, converting 34.6% of his attempts on good volume.
Earlier this week, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report had the Sixers selecting Bailey third overall in his latest mock draft. He also listed some NBA comparisons for the Rutgers star, with Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller being one of them.
The Sixers will likely consider VJ Edgecombe, who'd give them a different element of explosion and defensive quickness. But with Paul George having just turned 35 off a down year, and Joel Embiid's reliability and value in question, Bailey's scoring potential may become more enticing.
Since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2023, Miller has become a standout piece for the Hornets. Though it was a very small sample size (27 games), the 22-year-old averaged 21.0 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 3.6 APG this season.
If Bailey could have a similar trajectory as Miller, it would bode extremely well for the Sixers in the event they select him. The Hornets wing has become a viable two-way player and is effective from beyond the arc. Developing such a talent could yield positive dividends for the Sixers in both the short and long term.
Still weeks to go until draft night, it remains unclear which direction the Sixers will go in with their lottery pick.