All 76ers

Potential Sixers Draft Target Compared to Hornets Standout

Brandon Miller cited as NBA player comparison for Ace Bailey.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) goes to the basket during the second half against Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Parker Fox (23) at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) goes to the basket during the second half against Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Parker Fox (23) at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since the Philadelphia 76ers walked out of the NBA Draft lottery with the No. 3 pick, Ace Bailey has been one of the key prospects they've been connected to. As the versatile forward gets ready to enter the pro ranks, he's drawn comparisons to another recent lottery pick.

Standing at 6-foot-7 with long arms, Bailey is projected to have one of the highest ceilings of any prospect in this class. His blend of size and shooting ability is tailor-made for the NBA, though it could take some time before he reaches his full potential. ​

In his lone college season, Bailey averaged 17.6 PPG and 7.2 RPG across 30 games at Rutgers. He was a moderate three-point shooter, converting 34.6% of his attempts on good volume.

Ace Baile
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) knocks the ball away from Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report had the Sixers selecting Bailey third overall in his latest mock draft. He also listed some NBA comparisons for the Rutgers star, with Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller being one of them.

The Sixers will likely consider VJ Edgecombe, who'd give them a different element of explosion and defensive quickness. But with Paul George having just turned 35 off a down year, and Joel Embiid's reliability and value in question, Bailey's scoring potential may become more enticing.

Since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2023, Miller has become a standout piece for the Hornets. Though it was a very small sample size (27 games), the 22-year-old averaged 21.0 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 3.6 APG this season.

If Bailey could have a similar trajectory as Miller, it would bode extremely well for the Sixers in the event they select him. The Hornets wing has become a viable two-way player and is effective from beyond the arc. Developing such a talent could yield positive dividends for the Sixers in both the short and long term.

Still weeks to go until draft night, it remains unclear which direction the Sixers will go in with their lottery pick.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News