Potential Sixers Prospect Officially Declares for 2025 NBA Draft
Finishing with the fifth-worst record in the NBA this season, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves competing for a high draft spot in the lottery. Less than a month away from finding out their fate, one potential prospect on their radar has a decision on his future.
While Cooper Flagg garnered most of the attention, the Duke Blue Devils had a handful of notable prospects on their roster this season. Among their standout performers was forward Kon Knueppel.
Standing at 6-foot-7 with the ability to space the floor, Knueppel has all the makings of a three-and-D wing at the next level. Across 39 regular season matchups at Duke, he averaged 14.4 PPG and 4.0 RPG on 40.6% shooting from beyond the arc.
Entering the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed, Duke was among the favorites to secure the national title. However, they came up just short in the Final Four against Houston. Some time removed from this heartbreaking loss, Knueppel has decided what is next for him in his basketball career.
On Wednesday afternoon, Knueppel made a post on X to tell the world he'll be entering the 2025 NBA Draft. He thanked Duke for his time in the program but is ready to add a new chapter to his journey.
As the pre-draft process gets ready to begin, Knueppel isn't expected to be on the board for long. The majority of mock drafts have him being selected towards the back half of the top 10.
Given his effectiveness as a shooter, Knueppel is someone who could seamlessly fit alongside the Sixers' core. In the event they retain their first-round pick, he is a prospect they should be keeping close tabs on.