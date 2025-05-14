All 76ers

Projected Salary Breakdown for the 76ers' No. 3 Draft Pick

No one knows what the 76ers plan is for the third-overall choice in the 2025 NBA Draft, but we may be able to make guesses about what that player will be earning.

Why is this anxious feeling becoming so familiar? Why is it thatgood news never carries this fan base past five or six hours? Maybe the Philadelphia 76ers' organization is to blame. They have let the fans down often recently, so if there is some skepticism, it's understandable.

Things seem dreary, and that isn't just because of a rainy day that followed the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. Chalk it up to another 'good news, bad news' scenario.

The good news is Philly won the third-overall selection in June's draft. The bad news is that there is diminishing hope that Daryl Morey and company will do the right thing and make the correct decision with the choice.

Here's an educated guess about what the 76ers' first-round choice might be making.

Believe it or not, Philly hasn't settled into hopelessness yet. They just need some good fortune and a few good things to happen. Maybe Joel Embiid and Paul George get a little healthier (hopefully). Maybe Morey and company nail this draft in June.

It's too early to be certain about who the choice will be. Still, we might be able to make some educated guesses about what the new guy will be making.

Philly Voice's Adam Aaronson recently offered some theories about the projected rookie scale for the Sixers' third overall selection, whoever that might be.

As stated, the current projection for the No. 3 overall pick's rookie salary is $11,108,880. It will be worth it if the Sixers find a key piece for the next ten seasons. We'll say it again. Morey and company MUST nail this selection.

Philly has three max contracts on the ledger already, and more than $100 million combined annually is owed to Joel Embiid and Paul George. Quentin Grimes and Guerschon Yabusele are the impending free agents. Money is obviously tight.

What happens with them as Philadelphia travels through its offseason? It should be a busy few months for an organization looking to improve from a 24-58 regular-season finish.

