Revisiting Joel Embiid’s Top Celtics Quotes Ahead of 76ers’ Opener
When it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers’ rivalry with the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid understands the assignment.
The veteran center knows how his fans feel about the Boston-based franchise, and he always delivers a verbal punch when he can.
But Embiid hasn’t always gone at the Celtics with his truthful quotes. There was one time the veteran center went viral for having an honest assesment on the state of the Sixers’ rivalry against the Celtics at that time. The big man questioned if it should even be considered a rivalry.
Joel Embiid’s Top 3 Celtics Quotes
1. Not a Rivalry
"This is not a rivalry. I don't know our record against them, but it's pretty bad. They always kick our [expletive].”
Back in 2018, Embiid came to the realization that his team struggled against the Celtics more than they probably should have. That comment came after a 105-87 loss. Here’s what followed:
- 121-114 loss for Sixers
- 112-109 loss for Sixers
- 118-115 win for Sixers
That year was rough
Before that, the Celtics won three out of four during the 2017-2018 regular season and defeated the Sixers in five games during the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.
Unfortunately, the rivalry has remained lopsided. Since that comment, the Sixers have gone 12-15 against the Celtics during the regular season. They met for two playoff series, and the Sixers lost both times.
2. The Hate for the Celtics Remained Strong
"I can't stand them, I hate Boston. Great city, great fans. They've got some great players. Hopefully, this offseason, we find a way to get better and add some pieces.”
In June of 2024, Embiid’s season was finished, while the Celtics were fighting for an NBA Championship. He spoke on the Celtics while giving an interesting side-eye to Paul George, who was still a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Eventually, the Sixers scooped up George in free agency, with hopes that his presence could help the Sixers find better success against the Celtics.
3. Kudos to a Celtics Monster
“He’s playing against Boston, he hates them as much as I do, so I guess I’ll take it.”
Well, if there is one thing Caleb Martin gave the Sixers, it’s an impressive Christmas Day performance against the Celtics.
When the Sixers signed Martin away from the Miami Heat two summers ago, one of the most notable points was the fact that he had plenty of success against Philly’s Atlantic Division rival. The Christmas Day game went as advertised.
Martin checked in for 37 minutes. Nine of his 11 shots came from beyond the arc. He drilled seven of his threes. Martin had his best scoring performance on the Sixers that day, helping them secure a four-point win. A few months later, the Sixers shipped Martin to the Dallas Mavericks.