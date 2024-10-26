Scottie Barnes Helps Raptors Snap Big Losing Streak vs 76ers
Going into the Friday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers were favored to pick up their first win of the season. Although the Raptors had their young star Scottie Barnes healthy and available, Toronto missed a handful of key players, including RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.
That’s not to say the Sixers were fully healthy in Friday’s matchup. The team missed two-thirds of its All-Star trio once again. Earlier this week, the Sixers ruled out Joel Embiid for the first slate of games as he’s still conditioning and ramping up for his debut after missing the entire preseason due to knee injury management.
While the Sixers saw Paul George on the court twice in the preseason, the veteran forward suffered a bone bruise on his knee. As a result, George is on pace to miss the Sixers’ first four games as well.
Even without those two, the Sixers were favored to take down a rebuilding Raptors team. Going into the game, the Sixers held a seven-game win streak over the Raptors.
Toronto avoided making it eight in a row, thanks to the leadership of the All-Star forward, Scottie Barnes.
In 36 minutes of action, Barnes put up 11 shots from the field. He was highly efficient, making eight of his attempts.
Barnes got to the free-throw line to attempt 13 shots. He made all but two of his foul shots. Barnes ended the game with a match-high 27 points. Sixers forward Kelly Oubre was closest to Barnes in the scoring department after putting up 28 points in 39 minutes.
Along with his scoring, Barnes came down with five rebounds on Friday night. He also dished out four assists, picked up two steals, and blocked a shot.
The Raptors defeated the Sixers 115-107. It was Toronto’s first regular season win against the Sixers in nearly two years.
The Sixers and the Raptors will meet again on February 11. The Raptors will pay the Sixers a visit that time around before the teams swap locations for the final two meetings in March.
Next up, the Sixers are set to visit the Indiana Pacers. Once again, they won’t have Joel Embiid or Paul George on board. They are searching for their first win of the season.