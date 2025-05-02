Scout Compares NBA Draft Prospect to Former Sixers Fan Favorite
Soon, the NBA will welcome a fresh batch of rookies for the 2025-2026 season. With the early entry deadline passed, the league will hold its Draft Lottery later this month. Once the official order is figured out, the real preparation begins with the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
One incoming international prospect, Ben Saraf, recently landed a pro comp from an anonymous hoops scout that would intrigue fans of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers.
According to HoopsHype, Saraf has the potential to be a “nice second-unit creator in the TJ McConnell mold.”
“Israeli guard with that classic Euro feel,” the scout told HH. “Plays with his head up, changes speeds beautifully. Not the quickest, but knows how to create separation with footwork. The shot needs to be more consistent, but the mechanics are okay.”
Saraf is a 19-year-old Israeli prospect with links to several teams. His Israeli League resume includes a Sixth Man of the Year nod in 2023 and a Rising Star honor in 2024.
Despite the lack of playing experience in the US, Saraf has garnered enough attention to gain some late first-round interest early on in the draft process.
Playing for Ulm in EuroCup, Saraf has averaged 13 points on 42 percent shooting in 16 games. He also posted averages of two rebounds, five assists, and one steal during the 2024-2025 season.
Since year one with the Sixers, McConnell never had the stats that jumped off the page, but he was the poster boy for consistency on both ends of the floor, and being willing to star in a role that focuses on doing the little things and the dirty work.
Most mock drafts project Saraf to go off the board in the early 20s. Beyond the lottery, there are typically a ton of surprises every year.
The Sixers will pick within the top six, unless they get an unlucky draw in the lottery. Saraf would be a reach that early on, but Philadelphia could go back on the clock with the 35th overall pick. If the Sixers could find a player fitting the mold of a McConnell, that would be a big win for a Sixers team that embraced the former Process player before he took his talents to Indiana.