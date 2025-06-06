Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nearly Matches Sixers Legend in Finals Debut
After weeks of grueling and competitive postseason action, the NBA Finals officially got underway Thursday night. The OKC Thunder are looking to cap off their historic season with a championship, while the Indiana Pacers attempt to pull off another upset in their improbable run.
Offensively, the Thunder are led by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The shifty guard has been one of the league's top scorers for years now, and his offensive prowess was once again on full display in Game 1. Despite having never played in the finals before, SGA didn't seem overwhelmed on the game's biggest stage.
In his finals debut, Gilgeous-Alexander did everything he could to get OKC in the win column. In 39 minutes of action, he tallied 38 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. This strong showing from their star guard was not enough for the Thunder, as Tyrese Haliburton knocked down a game-winner in the final seconds to lift Indiana to a 111-110 victory.
Though it wasn't enough to secure a victory for his team, SGA did land himself in some impressive company with his Game 1 performance. His 38 points are the most in a player's finals debut since Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson nearly 25 years ago.
Also taking home MVP that season, Iverson carried the Sixers all the way to the finals in 2001. Squaring off against the LA Lakers, the Hall of Fame guard put together a memorable performance to make sure Philly struck first in the series. Iverson erupted for 48 points that night to lift the Sixers to a 107-101 win in overtime. Unfortunately for them, it was the last time they'd get in the win column for the rest of the series.
As for SGA, he and the Thunder will look to bounce back on their home floor Sunday in Game 2.