Shane Gillis Reveals Social Media Interactions With 76ers Rookie
In a shocking turn of events, one of the biggest storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers this season is the play of their first-round pick. As he continues his stellar one, Jared McCain continues to gain more notoriety in and outside the basketball world.
Celebrities being courtside for Sixers games is a common occurrence with the star power, even in the midst of their bumpy start to the season. One of the more recent figures to make an appearance was Shane Gillis, who was front row to see the Sixers take on the Memphis Grizzlies on November 2nd.
The Sixers ended up losing that night, but were able to make things interesting thanks to the play of McCain. He came alive in the second half, ending the game with 19 points off the bench. Despite the team not being able to secure a win last night, it appears that Gillis became a fan of the rookie guard.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Gillis shared his thoughts on the Sixers young guard. He admitted to getting intoxicated some night and sending McCain messages on Instagram. However, he's yet to get a response.
"Jared McCain for the Sixers," Gillis said. "He's the guy doing the [expletive]TikTok dances, he's dropping 30 and doing TikToks and everyone's mad...I love this dude so much, I DM him and he doesn't answer. I get drunk and DM him."
When Gillis saw McCain in person, it was at the start of his emergence with the Sixers. Since then, he's put on multiple noteworthy outings. The biggest being 30-point barrages against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets respectively.
Since getting the opportunity to play extended minutes, McCain has been one of the NBA's top rookies. In his first 16 games, he is averaging 16.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 2.8 APG and shooting 40% from beyond the arc.
While the Sixers have struggled being vastly shorthanded to start the season, McCain's emergence is the one positive to come away from it.