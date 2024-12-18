Sharpshooting Guard Listed as Top Trade Target for Philadelphia 76ers
With trade season officially underway in the NBA, it's time for the Philadelphia 76ers to start surveying the landscape ahead of the February 6th deadline. Given his track record, it's highly unlikely Daryl Morey sits by and doesn't make any mid-season changes to the roster.
Even though the Sixers have had a rough start to the season, they should still be a buyer leading up to the trade deadline. They're only a game-and-a-half out of a playoff spot, and still have a lot of time to work their way up the standings. Getting and staying healthy is their major focus, but Morey should still do his due diligence in regards to eyeing possible trades to raise the Sixers' ceiling.
As deals are already starting to happen around the league, the people at Bleacher Report put together a list of each NBA's team's top trade targets. Among those mentioned for the Sixers was Washington Wizards guard Corey Kispert.
The Sixers rank 27th overall in three-point accuracy this season (32.1 percent) and could use some more floor-spacers. Kispert lost his starting job with the Wizards this year and has struggled in a bench role yet shot 40.2 percent from three in the two seasons before that.
With the Wizards embracing a youth movement, they could look to move on from an older player like Kispert (25). The former first-round pick has appeared in 19 games so far this season, and is averaging 10.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 1.5 APG.
The main thing that Kispert brings to the floor is perimeter shooting. His numbers are slightly down this year (31.3% 3FG), but for his career he is a 38.1% shooter from beyond the arc. As a specialist from the outside, he is the kind of player who can be an instant complement to the Sixers star trio.
Kispert is signed through the next four seasons, and at a very team-friendly price ($13.5 million average salary). Even though his shooting has dipped, it's not something the Sixers should be concerned with. When playing alongside multiple All-Star who garner a lot of attention from the defense, his percentage should return to average with improved shot quality.