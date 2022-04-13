Hours after the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their first practice of the postseason, their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, tipped off their first matchup of the NBA G League Finals on Tuesday night.

Just last year, the Blue Coats made their first run at the G League Finals in team history. Unlike this season, last year's matchup was a one-and-done game. Unfortunately, Delaware's miraculous bubble run fell short as they lost to the Lakeland Magic last year.

This season, the championship is back to a series of games. And the Blue Coats and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers went to battle for Game 1 at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, on Tuesday.

Going into the matchup, the Blue Coats knew they would be shorthanded. As they went into their Conference Finals title matchup, Delaware found out that its starting center Charles Bassey wouldn't play as he's dealing with a shoulder injury.

When Bassey was ruled out for the Blue Coats, he was put on a ten-day timeline for re-evaluation. As Bassey was no longer available for the Blue Coats for a ten-day stretch, the Sixers recalled the rookie big man.

Bassey wasn't the only key member of the Blue Coats squad to miss Game 1 of the G League Finals. On Tuesday, a Sixers official confirmed that two-way wing Charlie Brown Jr. was also ruled out for the matchup as he entered the health and safety protocol.

Without two key starters in the mix on Tuesday, the Blue Coats were bound to take a hit. By the time the second quarter approached, Delaware had started to lose control of the matchup as the Vipers continued expanding their lead.

A 12-point lead at halftime for Rio Grande Valley turned into a 20-point lead in the third quarter. As the game entered the final quarter, Delaware trailed 113-97. As the Blue Coats continued to struggle on defense, the Vipers kept their foot on the gas and put Delaware away with ease.

In the end, Rio Grande Valley picked up a win in Game 1 with a 145-128 victory. Blue Coats' center Patrick McCaw led the offense with 24 points. Meanwhile, Sixers' two-way guard Myles Powell collected 22 points of his own off the bench.

The Blue Coats and the Vipers will meet once again for Game 2 on Thursday, April 14, at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

