Sixers All-Star Opens Up on Addition of Paul George
This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers acquired the NBA’s most notable free agent by signing Paul George away from the Los Angeles Clippers. Once again, the Sixers formed a big three, putting a new All-Star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
For Maxey, George is another veteran All-Star to grow with. Since entering the NBA as a first-round pick in 2020, Maxey played alongside the likes of Ben Simmons, James Harden, and even the now-former Sixers veteran Tobias Harris.
“Shout out to those guys that we’ve had come through here,” Maxey stated on Tuesday. “I really appreciate them for their service. They were great here, and I couldn’t ask for better vets and better people to help this franchise while they’re here.”
The 2024 offseason was a major opportunity for the Sixers to shake things up. With most of last year’s roster hitting the free agency market, the Sixers had league-leading cap space when the free agency gates opened.
Paul George was rumored to be weighing his options with multiple scenarios, including a sign-and-trade to the Golden State Warriors, returning to the LA Clippers, signing with the Orlando Magic, or packing up to join the Philadelphia 76ers.
With a brand new contract offer on the table from Josh Harris and Daryl Morey, George ultimately decided that a fresh start with the 76ers would be his best shot at winning a title while landing his desired contract.
For Maxey and Embiid, George’s presence should offer a big boost for next season and beyond.
“Paul is a guy who can do a lot of different things for us, especially because we already have a guy like Joel Embiid on our team,” Maxey stated. “With Paul being able to spot up and knock down threes, that’s the biggest thing you have to be able to do to play on the floor with Joel. And then being able to create for himself, create off Joel. Then, he’s six-eight, six-nine, and he can guard multiple positions. He brings an overall different aspects of the game for us. We have a really good coach who can help us put those pieces together.”
Getting to the playoffs hasn’t been an issue for the Sixers, who have been regulars in the postseason since the start of the Joel Embiid era. Putting the right pieces in play and gaining some luck in the health department has been a tough obstacle for Philly, who remains without an Eastern Conference Finals appearance over the past two decades.
George’s presence doesn’t guarantee a trip to the NBA Finals, but he surely puts the Sixers in a great spot as they form another superstar trio.