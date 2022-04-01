Sixers Assign Paul Reed to Delaware Blue Coats Following Loss to Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers made a minor roster move on Friday afternoon. Following a disappointing loss against the Detroit Pistons on the road on Thursday night, the Sixers have assigned two players to their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Two-way wing Charlie Brown Jr. was among the two players to get sent to Delaware. In addition to Brown, the Sixers have also assigned the second-year forward/center Paul Reed.

Lately, both players have had limited playing time on the court. For Brown, he's appeared in just three of the Sixers' last ten games. Brown received minutes in garbage time in the three matchups he played in.

Paul Reed's in a similar position. Although he appeared on the court in five of the Sixers' last ten games, he averaged just two minutes on the floor during that time.

Lately, Sixers fans have pounded the table for the team to offer Reed some minutes off the bench as the Paul Millsap and DeAndre Jordan experiment behind Joel Embiid has been quite disappointing.

However, Reed hasn't received an opportunity to state his case. While Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed he "almost" went with Reed behind Embiid against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, Reed never checked in.

With the Sixers off on Friday night, and the Blue Coats hosting the Wisconsin Herd in Delaware, Reed and Brown will get an opportunity to earn some significant playing time at the G League level. When with the Blue Coats this season, Reed averaged 33 minutes on the floor. Meanwhile, Brown averaged 29 minutes.

It's unclear if the Sixers moved Reed and Brown just for Friday night's game or not, but there is a chance they could get called back up before the 76ers tip-off against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon.

