Sixers' Big Three Ranked Among Top in NBA

Throughout the history of the NBA, big threes have been a staple. Some of the league's best teams ever were headlined by Hall of Fame trios.

Now in the superteam era of the league, having a formidable big three is almost essential to be a serious contender. After a jam-packed week of free agency, multiple new big threes have emerged.

With rosters almost set in stone for next season, outlets have begun their early rankings. Bleacher Report recently gave their top ten big three's in the NBA following free agency.

As most would expect, the Brooklyn Nets came in at the number one spot. Never have we seen a team stack up a trio with the talent of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

Despite an underwhelming showing in the postseason, the Sixers' stars still found themselves in the top five of these rankings. The trio of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris was ranked fourth, one spot behind the Lakers' new star-studded trio.

While this grouping still could change before the start of the season, it should not be surprising they were in the top five. Not only did Embiid, Simmons, and Harris lead the Sixers to the top spot in the Eastern Conference, but two of them had career years.

Embiid was arguably the league's most dominant player this past season. If not for games missed, he would have likely won the MVP award. Harris was an All-Star snub who posted just under 20 points per game and almost joined the prestigious 50/40/90 club.

Simmons' averages might have dipped compared to previous seasons, but he was still an important part of the team's success. His defense and facilitation helped the Sixers be among the league's best on both sides of the court.

With all three players entering or close to entering their primes, they most certainly belong in the conversation of top trios in the league.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.