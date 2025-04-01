All 76ers

Sixers Clear 6x NBA All-Star for Return vs Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers will have Kyle Lowry available against the Knicks.

Justin Grasso

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers remained on the quiet side regarding the status of Kyle Lowry, it seemed the six-time NBA All-Star was on pace to miss the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

That’s not the case.

Heading into the matchup against the New York Knicks, the Sixers made a shocking decision by upgrading Lowry to questionable for the matchup. The veteran guard has been dealing with a hip injury and was considered week-to-week for most of his recovery.

The Sixers have officially cleared Lowry for Tuesday’s game in New York. The veteran will play for the first time in nearly two months.

Lowry’s last appearance came on February 9, when the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the SIxers. The veteran guard appeared on the court for a little over five minutes. At the time, Lowry was playing in his eighth game after missing 10 games in a row due to his setback.

Like a handful of other Sixers, Lowry struggled to stay healthy this year. He appeared in just 33 games for the Sixers, picking up 12 starts. In his second stint with the Sixers, Lowry has produced just four points, two rebounds, and three assists.

When Lowry returned to the Sixers for his second run with the team, he was expected to be a key backup as the Sixers hoped to compete for an NBA Championship. As injuries piled up to Kyle Lowry and others, losses piled up as well.

Kyle Lowr
Feb 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

At this point in the season, the Sixers don’t have a shot at making the playoffs. A loss against the Miami Heat last week resulted in an official elimination.

That hasn’t prevented Lowry from suiting up, though. The 38-year-old guard will be available for Philly as they take on the New York Knicks.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News