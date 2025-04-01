Sixers Clear 6x NBA All-Star for Return vs Knicks
As the Philadelphia 76ers remained on the quiet side regarding the status of Kyle Lowry, it seemed the six-time NBA All-Star was on pace to miss the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
That’s not the case.
Heading into the matchup against the New York Knicks, the Sixers made a shocking decision by upgrading Lowry to questionable for the matchup. The veteran guard has been dealing with a hip injury and was considered week-to-week for most of his recovery.
The Sixers have officially cleared Lowry for Tuesday’s game in New York. The veteran will play for the first time in nearly two months.
Lowry’s last appearance came on February 9, when the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the SIxers. The veteran guard appeared on the court for a little over five minutes. At the time, Lowry was playing in his eighth game after missing 10 games in a row due to his setback.
Like a handful of other Sixers, Lowry struggled to stay healthy this year. He appeared in just 33 games for the Sixers, picking up 12 starts. In his second stint with the Sixers, Lowry has produced just four points, two rebounds, and three assists.
When Lowry returned to the Sixers for his second run with the team, he was expected to be a key backup as the Sixers hoped to compete for an NBA Championship. As injuries piled up to Kyle Lowry and others, losses piled up as well.
At this point in the season, the Sixers don’t have a shot at making the playoffs. A loss against the Miami Heat last week resulted in an official elimination.
That hasn’t prevented Lowry from suiting up, though. The 38-year-old guard will be available for Philly as they take on the New York Knicks.