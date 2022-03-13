The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Sunday night after getting the last two days off from games. When the Sixers entered their Thursday night primetime matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, they missed one of their key reserves in Danny Green.

Considering the way the 2021-2022 season has gone for the veteran forward, Green’s absence wasn’t a make-or-break situation for the Sixers. However, the void of the injured veteran certainly didn’t do their bench any favors.

The Sixers took on one of their worst losses of the season against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. After having a ton of hype surrounding the matchup in the days leading up to the game, the Sixers threw up a dud and took on a 29-point loss.

Now, the Sixers will move on from that disappointing showing and are set to face a lighter opponent on the road in Orlando. While a few days off was likely good for Green, the veteran isn’t expected to make his return to the floor just yet.

According to the Sixers’ Sunday morning injury report, Green is ruled out for Sunday night’s game. As expected, he was ruled out as soon as Philly released their initial report. Green’s setback started on Monday night when the Sixers faced the Chicago Bulls.

Late in the first half, Green suffered what seemed to be a hand injury, which sent him to the locker room early. Green was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup when the team returned to the court for the second half due to a finger laceration.

A couple of days later, it was revealed that Green needed stitches. And according to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, the veteran could miss at least a week as the laceration will need some time to heal.

It’s unclear if Green could potentially get cleared for action on Monday when the Sixers return home to face the Denver Nuggets — but one thing is for sure — he won’t suit up for Sunday’s outing.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.