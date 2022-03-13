Skip to main content
Danny Green's Playing Status vs. Magic on Sunday

Danny Green's Playing Status vs. Magic on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Sunday night after getting the last two days off from games. When the Sixers entered their Thursday night primetime matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, they missed one of their key reserves in Danny Green.

Considering the way the 2021-2022 season has gone for the veteran forward, Green’s absence wasn’t a make-or-break situation for the Sixers. However, the void of the injured veteran certainly didn’t do their bench any favors.

The Sixers took on one of their worst losses of the season against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. After having a ton of hype surrounding the matchup in the days leading up to the game, the Sixers threw up a dud and took on a 29-point loss.

Now, the Sixers will move on from that disappointing showing and are set to face a lighter opponent on the road in Orlando. While a few days off was likely good for Green, the veteran isn’t expected to make his return to the floor just yet.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the Sixers’ Sunday morning injury report, Green is ruled out for Sunday night’s game. As expected, he was ruled out as soon as Philly released their initial report. Green’s setback started on Monday night when the Sixers faced the Chicago Bulls.

Late in the first half, Green suffered what seemed to be a hand injury, which sent him to the locker room early. Green was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup when the team returned to the court for the second half due to a finger laceration.

A couple of days later, it was revealed that Green needed stitches. And according to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, the veteran could miss at least a week as the laceration will need some time to heal. 

It’s unclear if Green could potentially get cleared for action on Monday when the Sixers return home to face the Denver Nuggets — but one thing is for sure — he won’t suit up for Sunday’s outing.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

USATSI_17822677_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid, Harden Expected to Get Rest Days Down the Stretch

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_17868796_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Couldn't Wait for Ben Simmons Drama to Go Away

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago
USATSI_17868799_168388689_lowres
News

Seth Curry Appreciates 'Warm Reception' From Sixers Fans

By Justin GrassoMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17851533_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Sees Positive in Sixers' Blowout Loss to Nets

By Justin GrassoMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17868798_168388689_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Blowout Embiid, 76ers on Thursday in South Philly

By Justin GrassoMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17432571_168388689_lowres (2)
News

76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night

By Justin GrassoMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17709393_168388689_lowres
News

Andre Drummond Discusses Ben Simmons' Philly Reunion

By Justin GrassoMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17664240_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green's Playing Status vs. Nets on Thursday

By Justin GrassoMar 10, 2022