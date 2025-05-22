All 76ers

Sixers’ Daryl Morey Among Many Notable NBA Execs at Pre-Draft Pro Day

Daryl Morey checked out some first-round talent at the Klutch Sports Pre-Draft Pro Day.

Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Being one of the most prominent agencies in the NBA space, Klutch Sports knows how to get its clients in front of the top executives in the league. This week, Klutch held its annual pro day ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, and the event was attended by many notable front office leaders, including Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey.

via @DraftExpress: Quite a scene at the Klutch pro day in LA where executives, coaches and luminaries from around the NBA gathered to see Khaman Maluach, Walter Clayton, Hansen Yang and more.

Khaman Maluach, Walter Clayton, Hansen Yang, Will Riley, and Adou Thiero are some of the top prospects entering the league, represented by Klutch.

Having the third pick, the name that stands out the most for the Sixers is Khaman Maluach.

Following a March Madness performance that left a lot to be desired, Maluach’s pre-draft projections have been all over the place. For the most part, he’s managed to stay within the consensus top 10.

Before the Sixers won the third pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, Maluach was frequently linked to Philadelphia as a potential pick between five and six. Now that they are third, anything other than Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe would certainly be viewed as a reach.

Khaman Maluac
May 13, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Khaman Maluach participates in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Maluach could be a trade-down prospect. While the Sixers seem to be satisfied with their current selection, a trade shouldn’t be ruled out at this time. The right offer could make the Sixers reconsider their options.

Either way, Morey’s presence at the pro day event is far from surprising. Having multiple picks in the upcoming draft, the Sixers’ top executive is doing his proper due diligence and maintaining a strong relationship with Klutch, who represents the one-time 76ers All-Star, Tyrese Maxey.

