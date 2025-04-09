Sixers Downgrade Standout Player vs Wizards

All 76ers

The Sixers could miss Quentin Grimes against the Wizards.

Apr 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) controls the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr (3) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
While the injury report is already loaded on Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers could go down another key player when they pay a visit to the Washington Wizards.

According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers have listed Quentin Grimes as questionable for the night. He is currently dealing with back soreness.

While Grimes has missed some scattered action against the Sixers since joining them, the standout guard has been available lately, for the most part.

If he misses Wednesday’s action, Grimes will cut his current playing streak to four. Throughout the last four-game stretch, the veteran has averaged 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists on 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

While Grimes has continued to play well for Philadelphia, the team has been lacking in the win column for months. At this point, they are already eliminated from the playoffs and in line to potentially keep their top-six protected first-rounder in 2025.

Holding out key players this late into the year is in the Sixers’ best interest. With nothing ahead of them beyond this week, health remains the top priority. However, Grimes is in a critical position from a personal standpoint. He’s set to become a free agent this upcoming summer.

Since getting traded by the Dallas Mavericks, Grimes has appeared in 26 games for Philadelphia. With his usage at an all-time high, the veteran is shooting 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep, averaging 23 points per game. He’s also posting averages of five rebounds, five assists, and two steals per game.

While the Sixers can prevent Grimes from leaving in free agency by simply matching an offer sheet, driving up the value of the contract should be the veteran’s priority during the final week. Grimes might get a night off on Wednesday. Even if he does, there are two games remaining.

