Sixers Fan Favorite Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest
In a season where so much has gone wrong for them, the Philadelphia 76ers have also managed to have one of the NBA's biggest success stories. After nearly six years of being out of the league, Guerschon Yabusele has returned in a massive way.
The Sixers took a flier on Yabusele following a strong showing in the Olympics, and it has paid huge dividends for them. He's been one of the best value signings of the summer, and arguably their biggest X-factor. Splitting time between power forward and center, Yabusele is posting averages of 10.4 PPG and 5.5 RPG while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.
Getting this kind of production from a player on a minimum contract is rare, which has led to teams inquiring about Yabusele's services. In his latest column for HoopsHype, insider Michael Scotto reported that numerous teams have expressed interest in the Sixers forward.
Several teams have expressed interest in trading for Yabusele, including the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and others, league sources told HoopsHype.
Given their current situation, the Sixers find themselves in a tough spot leading up to the trade deadline. With their litany of injuries, they've dug themselves a deep hole to climb out of. However, despite how bleak things look, Philly is still within striking distance of a playoff berth. If their big three can string together a couple weeks of healthy play, their outlook could drastically change.
Based on how he's played this year, it's clear Yabusele is going to have a big market in free agency this summer. Even though the chances of retaining him are slim, the Sixers should only consider a trade if it's a massive overpay that helps them more in the grand scheme of things.