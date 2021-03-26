Sixers Finalize Three-Team Trade to Land Thunder's George Hill

After months, weeks, and days' worth of trade rumors, the NBA trade market has officially closed its doors for the season. Although the Philadelphia 76ers were linked to tons of prospects throughout the year, they made just one move on Thursday.

The Sixers could've used a stretch four, point guard, or both before the deadline. With limited options at forward, the 76ers put a focus on landing a reliable point guard. Although the Sixers were in the market for a star like Kyle Lowry, the Toronto Raptors' asking price was too high for them to meet.

Therefore, the Sixers focused on obtaining a point guard to add to the bench unit. After targeting several prospects over the last few weeks, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey landed Oklahoma City Thunder point guard George Hill.

In order to get the deal done, the Sixers and the Thunder got a third team involved with the New York Knicks. Hours after the trade reportedly went through, the Sixers finalized the deal moments before Daryl Morey's post-trade deadline press conference.

The Details

76ers Receive:

George Hill, PG

Ignas Brazdeikis, SF

Thunder Receive:

Tony Bradley, C

Sixers' 2025 2nd Round Pick

Sixers' 2026 2nd Round Pick

Austin Rivers, F

Knicks Receive:

Terrance Ferguson, G

Vincent Poirier, C

Emir Preldžić's NBA rights

Sixers' 2021 2nd Round Pick

Heat's 2024 2nd Round Pick

In total, the Sixers dealt away four second-round picks and three players. The veteran center Tony Bradley was the headliner in Philly's package as he moved the needle for OKC, according to Daryl Morey.

Although having the security of Bradley behind a healthy Joel Embiid and Dwight Howard was a nice luxury, the 76ers are counting on Embiid to be healthy come playoff time, which means little to no playing time for Bradley.

Philly needed an upgrade off the bench, and gaining Hill was necessary. Therefore, the Sixers had to put Bradley and the other reserves on the table to make it happen.

