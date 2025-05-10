Sixers Forward Tips Cap to Nuggets Superstar Nikola Jokic
When the Philadelphia 76ers signed Guerschon Yabusele in free agency, the expectation was that he'd be slotting in at the power forward position. In light of the team's extensive injury woes, he found himself playing a lot more small-ball center than probably anyone expected. While this adjustment was made on the fly, Yabusele adapted to the change nicely.
Though slightly undersized at 6-foot-8, Yabusele's 260-pound frame allowed him to hold his own at center. What he lacked in height, he made up for with physicality and energy. Pair this with his ability to space the floor, and he gave the Sixers an entirely new dynamic on the offensive end.
While playing center, Yabusele found himself in countless high-profile matchups. Among the many stars he was tasked with guarding this season included three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. During a recent Q&A on X, the Sixers forward tipped his cap to the Nuggets superstar big man. When asked who the best player he faced off against was, he went with Jokic.
Seeing that Jokic had one of the best seasons of his already historic career, this was a good answer from Yabusele. While Jokic is one of the toughest players in the league to match up against, the Nuggets were a team he had a lot of success against this season.
On January 31st, the Sixers hosted the Nuggets for the second and final matchup between these two teams. With Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond both out of action, Yabusele found himself playing extended minutes at center. Squaring off against the multi-time MVP, he put together his best outing in a Sixers' uniform. In 36 minutes of action, he tallied 28 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Yabusele's production helped the shorthanded squad hang around til the end, but they'd eventually suffer a three-point defeat.
Now in the offseason, Yabusele is going to be one of the most talked-about players from this year's team. Coming off an extremely impressive return to the NBA, the versatile forward is expected to have many suitors in free agency.