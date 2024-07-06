Sixers Have Another Sign-and-Trade Candidate on Free Agency Market
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers struck a sign-and-trade to deal away their sharpshooter, Buddy Hield. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, there could be another candidate in the mix.
KJ Martin could be used as “salary filler via sign-and-trade discussions,” according Scotto. The report suggests the Sixers are looking to upgrade the forward position through a trade.
The Sixers addressed a key need on Saturday, when they reportedly struck a deal with former Miami Heat veteran, Caleb Martin. If all goes as expected, Martin could become a member of the 76ers’ starting five for the 2024-2025 season and beyond.
While the Sixers addressed a major need with Caleb Martin, they still need veteran depth. Retaining KJ Martin shouldn’t be out of the question. The Sixers traded for a package including Martin last October, when they struck a deal with the LA Clippers to send out James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev.
Martin appeared in 58 games with the Sixers, spending 12 minutes on the court per outing. During that time, he averaged four points and two rebounds, while making 54 percent of his field goals. When the Sixers embarked on their playoff journey, Martin was deep in the rotation, failing to collect playing time.
It’s clear the Sixers struggled to find a role for Martin during the 2023-2024 season, hence the reason why he’s not retained at this time. While re-signing Martin shouldn’t be ruled out, it seems a sign-and-trade could be a logical route as well.
While Martin didn’t have much of a role in Los Angeles or Philly, his three seasons with the Houston Rockets showed what he could do with consistent playing time. In 206 games with the Rockets, Martin averaged 11 points on 54 percent shooting from the field. He also contributed to five rebounds per game, along with one steal and one block.
He has plenty of experience as a 23-year-old veteran, and could generate some interest as a valuable role player on a team looking for depth.