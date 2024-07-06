Sixers Bolster Wing Depth With Latest Free-Agent Signing
It has been a busy offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers as they look to maximize their abundance of cap space. Daryl Morey made a flurry of moves in the initial frenzy, and still isn't done. On Saturday morning, he managed to nab one of the most covited names still on the market.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers have agreed to terms on a deal with veteran forward Caleb Martin. He's spent the past three seasons with the Miami Heat, where he emerged as a key member of their supporting cast.
Morey said at the end of last season that adding two-way wings was going to be a priority, and his actions have matched that statement. Martin will bolster the Sixers forward depth alongside names like Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr.
Martin is a 6-foot-5 forward who is capable of providing a boost on both ends of the floor. He is coming off his best season as a pro, averaging a career-high 10.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 2.2 APG in 64 games with the Heat.
As for his shooting, Martin shoots right around league average for his career at 35.7%. However, that is sure to see an uptick in Philly. Playing alongside the team's new big three should create a vast amount of open looks for the 28-year-old forward.
With Nic Batum opting to return to the LA Clippers in free agency, the Sixers had a hole to fill at the power forward position. Now that Martin is entering the mix, he'll likely take that place in the starting lineup. Following his impressive postseason runs with Miami in recent years, he should be a big pick-up for the Sixers as they look to contend next season.