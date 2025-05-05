Sixers’ Jared McCain Shares Workout Montage
As the NBA offseason continues for the Philadelphia 76ers, the rookie guard Jared McCain is working on getting back to his normal ways as he recovers from a season-ending knee injury.
Being an active poster on social media, McCain has been giving his followers a glimpse at his offseason work. Recently, McCain posted another workout montage.
via @JMac: Stack days 🧱
Entering his second NBA season, McCain will have a lot of expectations attached to his next run.
After getting selected just outside of the lottery in the 2024 NBA Draft, the former Duke standout was entering a situation where he was expected to be on the outside of the rotation at the start of the year.
However, the Sixers had a number of key absences early on, which left the head coach, Nick Nurse, utilizing McCain more frequently than expected early on.
As a rookie, McCain quickly established himself as a potential Rookie of the Year winner. Unfortunately, after 23 games, his campaign ended unexpectedly.
McCain went down with a knee injury during the Sixers’ December 13 matchup against the Indiana Pacers. An MRI revealed a tear, which led the Sixers to schedule McCain for surgery.
Through 23 games, McCain averaged 15 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He also posted averages of three assists and two rebounds per game.
It’s safe to say the Sixers are planning to utilize McCain in an important role during his sophomore season. The young guard is working on making a full recovery so he can get back into basketball shape in the fall.