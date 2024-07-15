All 76ers

Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Reveals Other Options Were Available in FA

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Kelly Oubre claims he had several suitors in free agency this summer.

Apr 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard Zavier Simpson (2) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Heading into the 2024 offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers hoped to retain some of their players who planned to hit the free agency market. It was apparent that a reunion with Kelly Oubre was desired.

Following the Sixers’ first-round loss against the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Oubre couldn’t guarantee he would be back in Philadelphia, but he certainly had a high level of intrigue in doing so.

When the veteran wrapped up a run with the Charlotte Hornets last summer, Oubre waited months to sign with a new team. The Sixers pursued him and brought him in on a one-year deal, paying the veteran’s minimum. It turned out to be one of the best value signings last season.

Oubre’s decision to sign with the Sixers last year had a lot to do with the organization’s pursuit. He felt wanted. With one season in Philly in the bag, Oubre still feels the love.

“A great organization. An organization that cares about the players, that cares about winning, that cares about the city. Everything is tied in pretty much to where the love of the game is. It’s the City of Brotherly Love. It’s a city where they love sports, and they love basketball, and just the fans helped me fall in love with it,” Oubre told reporters last week via Liberty Ballers.

When free agency opened, the Sixers re-signed Oubre on a reported two-year deal. Last week, the veteran revealed that other teams were in the mix for his services.

“There were definitely options on the table,” he added. “Options that are closer to the ballpark of where I’m working toward getting to. But at the end of the day, man, it’s all about situations, it’s all about fit, it’s all about the people that I’m working with and I’m working for.”

Oubre will see an increase in pay this season, but he remains in a short-term situation. Laying out one of his personal goals, Oubre revealed that getting a long-term commitment from a team is on his to-do list. Clearly, he prefers the Sixers, where he feels “comfortable, safe, and happy.”

“I fell in love with the game of basketball here, so why would I go anywhere else?” he claimed.

The Sixers appreciated Oubre’s efforts throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season. As Oubre returns for a second season, perhaps another impressive performance will help the two parties work out something long-term, as Oubre passed up on other situations to commit to Philadelphia once again.

