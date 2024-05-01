Sixers vs. Knicks Game 6 Tip-Off Time Revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business on the road in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. With a victory over the New York Knicks, the Sixers will head back down to South Philly to host Game 6 at home.
When the Sixers wrapped up an overtime thriller, their tip-off time against the Knicks had yet to be revealed. The start of the game would depend on the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers.
With a 3-1 lead in the series, the Pacers could’ve sent the Bucks home for good, which would allow for the Sixers and the Knicks to play as early as 7:30 PM ET on Thursday. However, that’s not the way the game shook out.
The Bucks forced a Game 6, which means the four Eastern Conference teams will battle it out for Game 6 on Thursday night. The Bucks and the Pacers will get the early game this time around, with the Sixers and the Knicks getting a late start.
The Sixers and the Knicks will tip-off at 9 PM ET on Thursday night.
It’s an odd start time for two East Coast teams in the first round of the playoffs, but the Sixers look forward to their opportunity to stretch the series further after a tough start.
Last Thursday, the Sixers trailed 0-2 in the series before picking up their first win. Although they were in control of a tight Game 4 matchup at the Wells Fargo Center last Saturday afternoon, the Knicks came out on top in the end.
Tuesday’s game was an opportunity for the Knicks to put the Sixers away, but Tyrese Maxey led his team to a miraculous overtime victory. The Sixers will do what they can to force a Game 7 on Thursday night at home.