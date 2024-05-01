All 76ers

Sixers vs. Knicks Game 6 Tip-Off Time Revealed

When will the Philadelphia 76ers tip-off Game 6 against the New York Knicks?

Justin Grasso

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business on the road in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. With a victory over the New York Knicks, the Sixers will head back down to South Philly to host Game 6 at home.

When the Sixers wrapped up an overtime thriller, their tip-off time against the Knicks had yet to be revealed. The start of the game would depend on the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers.

With a 3-1 lead in the series, the Pacers could’ve sent the Bucks home for good, which would allow for the Sixers and the Knicks to play as early as 7:30 PM ET on Thursday. However, that’s not the way the game shook out.

The Bucks forced a Game 6, which means the four Eastern Conference teams will battle it out for Game 6 on Thursday night. The Bucks and the Pacers will get the early game this time around, with the Sixers and the Knicks getting a late start.

The Sixers and the Knicks will tip-off at 9 PM ET on Thursday night.

It’s an odd start time for two East Coast teams in the first round of the playoffs, but the Sixers look forward to their opportunity to stretch the series further after a tough start.

Last Thursday, the Sixers trailed 0-2 in the series before picking up their first win. Although they were in control of a tight Game 4 matchup at the Wells Fargo Center last Saturday afternoon, the Knicks came out on top in the end.

Tuesday’s game was an opportunity for the Knicks to put the Sixers away, but Tyrese Maxey led his team to a miraculous overtime victory. The Sixers will do what they can to force a Game 7 on Thursday night at home.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA