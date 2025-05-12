All 76ers

Sixers Land Major Slider in Pre-Lottery 2025 NBA Mock Draft

Ace Bailey slides to the Philadelphia 76ers in a pre-lottery mock draft.

Justin Grasso

Mar 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) drives toward the basket in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) drives toward the basket in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery plays out perfectly with the current standings, the Philadelphia 76ers would go on the clock with the fifth-overall pick.

As long as they are within the top six, the Sixers will prevent themselves from a sending a pick over to the Oklahoma City Thunder, as a result of the 2020 Al Horford trade.

In CBS Sports’ pre-lottery mock draft, the Sixers are predicted to land a major slider. Rutgers standout Ace Bailey goes unselected through the first four picks, leaving the Sixers with the obvious choice to take him at No. 5.

Ace Baile
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) shoots the ball while USC Trojans guard Chibuzo Agbo (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

What Could Ace Bailey Bring to the Philadelphia 76ers?

“Bailey is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class. His shot diet during his lone season at Rutgers was fascinating. He can knock down some of the toughest jumpers imaginable, even if they aren't high-percentage shots. My comp for him coming into the year was Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. I stand by that comparison.” via CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno.

Most mock drafts predict Bailey will go off the board within the top three. Even CBS Sports has him ranked third overall. But with the Charlotte Hornets striking out on landing the Cooper Flagg pick in this case, they make a slight reach to grab the fifth-overall prospect, Tre Johnson, out of Texas.

Throughout the early pre-draft process so far, Johnson has been a riser. Being one of the more productive scorers in the NCAA, his 20 points per game on 40 percent shooting from three could fit well alongside LaMelo Ball.

As for Bailey, he leaves college after producing 18 points and seven rebounds per game during his freshman effort at Rutgers. The former five-star prospect finished the year as a Third-Team All-Big Ten member. While Rutgers didn’t get the proper boost from Bailey and Dylan Harper they had hoped for, the struggles of the team didn’t affect the two stars’ standing within the NBA Draft.

Monday’s lottery will reveal the Sixers’ true draft slot. Landing a prospect like Bailey at No. 5 would certainly earn the team some kudos after they seemingly hit on last year’s first-round selection by taking Jared McCain with the 16th overall pick.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News