Sixers Land Major Slider in Pre-Lottery 2025 NBA Mock Draft
If the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery plays out perfectly with the current standings, the Philadelphia 76ers would go on the clock with the fifth-overall pick.
As long as they are within the top six, the Sixers will prevent themselves from a sending a pick over to the Oklahoma City Thunder, as a result of the 2020 Al Horford trade.
In CBS Sports’ pre-lottery mock draft, the Sixers are predicted to land a major slider. Rutgers standout Ace Bailey goes unselected through the first four picks, leaving the Sixers with the obvious choice to take him at No. 5.
What Could Ace Bailey Bring to the Philadelphia 76ers?
“Bailey is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class. His shot diet during his lone season at Rutgers was fascinating. He can knock down some of the toughest jumpers imaginable, even if they aren't high-percentage shots. My comp for him coming into the year was Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. I stand by that comparison.” via CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno.
Most mock drafts predict Bailey will go off the board within the top three. Even CBS Sports has him ranked third overall. But with the Charlotte Hornets striking out on landing the Cooper Flagg pick in this case, they make a slight reach to grab the fifth-overall prospect, Tre Johnson, out of Texas.
Throughout the early pre-draft process so far, Johnson has been a riser. Being one of the more productive scorers in the NCAA, his 20 points per game on 40 percent shooting from three could fit well alongside LaMelo Ball.
As for Bailey, he leaves college after producing 18 points and seven rebounds per game during his freshman effort at Rutgers. The former five-star prospect finished the year as a Third-Team All-Big Ten member. While Rutgers didn’t get the proper boost from Bailey and Dylan Harper they had hoped for, the struggles of the team didn’t affect the two stars’ standing within the NBA Draft.
Monday’s lottery will reveal the Sixers’ true draft slot. Landing a prospect like Bailey at No. 5 would certainly earn the team some kudos after they seemingly hit on last year’s first-round selection by taking Jared McCain with the 16th overall pick.