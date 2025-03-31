All 76ers

Sixers’ NBA Draft Pick Odds Increase After Loss vs Raptors

The Sixers' loss against the Raptors was a big win on Sunday.

Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared Butler (12) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
With the Philadelphia 76ers officially eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs, each loss is more like a win. Since their top draft pick is only protected through six, the 76ers could end up with just a second-rounder if the lottery doesn’t go their way.

Fortunately, a league-leading eight-game losing streak is helping the Sixers’ pick odds increase in their favor, as they are now in sole possession of fifth place in the reverse standings.

A 23-52 record is slightly worse than the Brooklyn Nets’ 24-51 record. And since the Sixers picked up a loss against the rebuilding Toronto Raptors, their Atlantic Division rival is suddenly on a four-game winning streak and sitting seventh in the reverse standings.

Following Sunday night’s loss, the Sixers’ chances of getting a top-four pick stands at 42 percent, according to Tankathon. While they have a slim shot at landing No. 1 overall, there is still a chance. Right now, it’s set at 10.5 percent.

The New Orleans Pelicans place in front of the Sixers with a 21-54 record. The Pelicans have a 48 percent shot at landing a top-four selection and a 12.5 percent chance of getting No. 1 overall.

The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and the Utah Jazz all hold the same percentages, which are the most favorable as April approaches. Each team has a 52 percent chance of remaining in the top four, and they have a 14 percent shot at getting the top pick.

At this stage in the season, a top-three slot is unlikely for Philadelphia. New Orleans, however, could rise enough to swap spots with the Sixers. Currently, there is a two-game difference. Plus, New Orleans holds the better head-to-head record against the Sixers this season.

