Sixers News: Andre Drummond Reflects on Near-Ejection vs Spurs
Just before Christmas Day, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in a drama-filled matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Weeks removed from the events, Andre Drummond reflected on his now infamous ejection and return.
Things reached a fever pitch in the second quarter of this game, when Drummond was handed a pair of technicals after getting chippy with Victor Wembanyama. The former All-Star quickly made his way into the tunnel out of frustration, but would make a big return. Upon a review from the officials, the second technical was rescinded, allowing him to re-enter the game.
On Monday, Drummond was a guest of teammate Paul George's podcast. Among the things brought up was how things unfolded in this game from his point of view.
"I was just as confused as everybody else," Drummond said. "But not gonna lie, by the time they came back and got me I was about to be in the shower. So that's what took me so long to come back out. I had to throw all my sh*t back on."
Drummond is in the midst of his second stint with the Sixers after re-joining the team in free agency this summer. He was expected to take on a prominent role, filling in behind Joel Embiid at center. However, like most of the roster, the veteran big man has dealt with his fair share of injuries.
In the 24 games he's played in thus far, Drummond is 7.0 PPG and 7.7 RPG. He recently made his return to action over the weekend, notching eight points and three rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Indiana Pacers.