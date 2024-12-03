Sixers News: Jared McCain Draws Influence From Steph Curry
In a shocking turn events, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves with one of the top rookies in the association. As Jared McCain continues to dazzle, he opened up on drawing influence from one of the game's top stars.
During the month of November, McCain emerged as a key contributor for the Sixers. As the team dealt with a litany of injuries, he made the most of his opportunity to play extended minutes. McCain's hot streak was headlined by numerous 30-point outings and very efficient offense from a first-year player.
Through his first 18 games, McCain is averaging 16.0 PPG and 2.6 APG while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Last week, the Sixers guard reflected on how Steph Curry is someone he's tried to model his game after.
“He’s always been my favorite player in the league,” McCain toldThe Athletic. “Steph influenced so many people, including me, in my generation. When I was growing up, I wanted to shoot 3s from as far away as I could.”
It's funny that McCain mentioned Curry as a source of inspiration for him, as he is someone many people have compared him to. Numerous fans and analysts have cited McCain's ability to relocate without the ball draws resemblence to the Golden State Warriors star.
McCain had a quiet night in his last outing, posting seven points and four rebounds off the bench against the Detroit Pistons. Part of this likely had to do with his shift in role with the return of Paul George from injury.
For a mid-first-round pick, McCain has shown the potential to be an effective contributor in the Sixers' supporting cast. Seeing that his game strongly complements the team's stars, he'll likely remain in Nick Nurse's rotation in some capacity as they continue to get to full strength.