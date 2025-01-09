Sixers News: Nick Nurse Provides Medical Update on KJ Martin
Throughout the course of this season, injuries have been a big topic for the Philadelphia 76ers. While they've managed to get closer to full strength on a nightly basis, some rotation players still find themselves on the sidelines. Prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Washington Wizards, head coach Nick Nurse provided a medical update on one of the team's forwards.
Among those who has been out of action for the Sixers in there recent stretch is KJ Martin. He's missed the last eight games now as he continues to deal with a foot injury. Martin was last in the lineup on December 23rd in the Sixers' win over the San Antonio Spurs.
During his pre-game media availability, Nurse was asked about Martin's status moving forward. He had a positive update, stating that he is no longer in a boot. However, Martin isn't back on the court just yet.
"He's out of the boot," Nurse said. "But still not on the court yet. So, some progress but not a lot."
Martin joined the Sixers last season as part of the James Harden trade with the LA Clippers. He didn't play much last year, but has seen a bit of a larger role before getting injured. In the 24 games he's played in thus far, Martin is averaging 6.4 PPG and 3.0 RPG while shooting an impressive 38.1% from beyond the arc.
Based on Nurse's remarks, it appears that the Sixers will still be without the services of Martin moving forward. In his absence, young players like Ricky Council IV and Justin Edwards have been given an opportunity to play.
The Sixers will be back in action on their home floor again Friday night, taking on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.