Sixers Predicted to Take Florida Gators Guard in NBA Draft
While all eyes are on the Philadelphia 76ers’ potential top-six pick, their second-rounder tends to go unnoticed. There is a chance the Sixers could end up with two new rookies in June via the draft, depending on how everything plays out when the time comes.
On a recent mock draft put together by Bleacher Report, the Sixers double-dip on guards. With their top pick, the Sixers were predicted to go with the Texas Longhorns standout Tre Johnson. With the 36th selection, BR predicts the Sixers as a potential landing spot for Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr.
“For the season, he has been far more effective finishing and playmaking, which could help scouts put more stock into his craftiness/skill over an archetype (6'3" scoring guard) that doesn't have the highest success rate at the next level.” via BR.
In this scenario, Clayton sees a nice jump, going from 47th in the previous mock draft to No. 36. The 22-year-old was compared to Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet.
If the Sixers see that as a realistic comp, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them take a chance on Clayton in the draft. After all, the team is coached by Nick Nurse, who was very fond of VanVleet during his time as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors.
The 22-year-old will be wrapping up a four-year NCAA run. His first two seasons were at Iona, where he earned MAAC Player of the Year honors in 2023. Clayton played the next two seasons at Florida.
Last year, Clayton started all 36 games for the Gators. He produced 18 points per game on 37 percent shooting from three. He also dished out four assists per game while coming down with four rebounds.
By the end of the 2024-2025 run, Clayton posted averages of 17 points, four assists, and four rebounds while knocking down threes at a 36 percent clip. He’s shown consistency with his production over two years at Florida and earned First-Team All-SEC honors, along with SEC Tournament MVP in 2025.