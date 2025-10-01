Sixers' Quentin Grimes Makes Decision on Qualifying Offer
One of the bigger storylines that had followed the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the course of the offseason was surrounding their restricted free agent, Quentin Grimes, who had made the move to the City of Brotherly Love at the trade deadline last season.
After the 25-year-old arrived in Philadelphia, he would become an integral part of Nick Nurse's system, which had a good chunk of its options ravaged by the injury bug in some capacity. In the 28 games that Grimes partook in, he would average 21.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
These performances would serve as a resume for the Sixers to look over in the approaching offseason, with the 25-year-old set to hit restricted free agency, meaning that other teams could reach out to him, but Philadelphia's front office would have the right to match any offer in order to retain Grimes.
After the departure of fellow free agent Guerschon Yabusele to the New York Knicks in the early days of free agency, it appeared that Grimes' new deal would arrive at any point. But this is the exact opposite of what took place, as the negotiations reportedly made little headway just ahead of the Sixers' media day in late September.
What's the latest?
However, it appears that this storyline surrounding the team is set to come to a close, as Grimes will sign his one-year qualifying offer with Philadelphia, allowing him to return to the court, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
The decision to sign back with the Sixers falls on the extension deadline for his qualifying offer, which was set to run out at midnight a few days after it was reported that Philadelphia's front office had rejected a request for an extension.
Charania also reports that Grimes' one-year deal holds a no-trade clause for the upcoming season, meaning he'll have to give permission to the Sixers' front office if he is to be moved away mid-season, ahead of his unrestricted free agency in the following offseason.
The 25-year-old has already missed Philadelphia's team flight to Abu Dhabi, where they're set to start their preseason on Thursday afternoon. When Grimes does regroup with the team, he'll have some stiff competition in the backcourt, featuring a cast of returning faces, such as Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr, as well as the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, VJ Edgecombe.