Sixers Reportedly Reject Quentin Grimes' Latest Request
One of the bigger storylines that has surrounded the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the offseason surrounded their restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, who had quite the second half of the year last season. After being traded to Philadelphia at the trade deadline, Grimes would go on to average 21.9 points and 5.2 rebounds across the 28 games he appeared in for the Sixers.
While it was initially believed that both sides would reach a conclusion at some point in the offseason, given the freed-up salary cap space after the departure of Guerschon Yabusele to the New York Knicks, this has been all but the case.
There hasn't been much news surrounding the negotiations, up until earlier in the week, when it was reported that the Sixers had made their first offer to Grimes. Given the timing of the latest updates and there being no resolution in immediate sight, it was stated that the 25-year-old would not partake in Philadelphia's Media Day or their trip to take part in the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games.
While Grimes wasn't at the media day, Sixers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey answered questions regarding the negotiations, offering that he's hopeful that progress is set to be made in the days that follow.
"I will say I think we will get to a resolution in the next few days, hopefully," Morey stated to the press. "We're excited to bring him back. Quentin is a big part of what we're trying to do now and into the future if we can get things resolved."
Despite the optimism by Morey, there haven't been any concrete updates regarding an agreement between the Sixers and Grimes, and with the Oct. 1 deadline, which is when the $8.7 million qualifying offer is set to expire, sitting only a few days away, time is of the essence to get a deal done.
Has there been any update?
The only recent development that has been made is that, as reported by Jake Fischer, the Sixers have rejected a request by the 25-year-old's representation to extend the qualifying offer, as both parties in the matter would have to agree to it for the delay to go through.
As things stand, the Sixers are set to play their first game of the preseason on Oct. 2, a whole day after that important deadline, so it'll be a storyline to keep an eye on in the coming days.