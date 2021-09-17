Sixers Release Training Camp Schedule for 2021-2022 NBA Season

Back in June, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their 2020-2021 run with a devastating Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. A few months later, the organization will begin gearing up for next season.

On Friday, the Sixers announced the beginning phase of next season. The 2021-2022 roster will be introduced to the media during the team's annual media day in less than two weeks. The following morning, the Sixers will begin training camp officially.

Key Dates to Watch

September 27, 2021: Media Day

September 28, 2021, to October 3, 2021: Training Camp

October 4, 2021: Preseason Opener vs. Toronto Raptors

October 7, 2021: Preseason Game 2 vs. Toronto Raptors

October 11, 2021: Preseason Game 3 vs. Brooklyn Nets

October 15, 2021: Preseason Game 4 vs. Detroit Pistons

What to Expect

The Sixers finally get a typical training camp session after getting off to a strange start to the shortened 2020-2021 NBA season. While daily operations are getting back to normal, there are still a few key things to watch for the Sixers during training camp.

Ben Simmons' Holdout: Will Ben Simmons show up to training camp? The veteran All-Star reportedly told the team he doesn't plan to show face in Camden, New Jersey at all this offseason and would like to be traded before the regular season begins. Will the 76ers honor his requests? Not unless Daryl Morey finds a team to meet his asking price. Therefore, the staredown might last throughout the entirety of training camp.

Charles Bassey's Situation: The rookie center in the midst of a holdout of his own. As Bassey's reps are still negotiating his rookie contract, the former Western Kentucky center missed all of Summer League. While it seems there's a chance he could miss training camp, the young center has reportedly been in Camden at the team's practice facility working on his game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.