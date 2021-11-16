Sixers Reportedly Resume Fines for Simmons Amid Long Road Trip

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for a lengthy six-game road trip late last week. As expected, the three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons did not travel with the team. Therefore, he'll receive more fines as a result.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers feel that a lack of communication from Simmons' side in regards to his mental readiness indicates that he should be ramping up for his eventual return to the court this season.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are fining Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip sources tell me. Simmons believes that the team continues to try to force him back on to the floor despite his mental health concerns and are disregarding his mental health issues. But the team’s positioning has been that until there’s information otherwise from their mental health specialist or Simmons that he should be expected to ramp back up for a return to the court.”

Lately, Simmons and his camp have reportedly had minimal communication with the Sixers in regards to his mental readiness to return. As Simmons has been meeting with mental health professionals provided by the NBPA and not the Sixers, the organization isn't exactly clear on where he stands.

As the communication remains off between both parties, the Sixers are likely to continue issuing fines to Simmons until they have a clear idea of what the ultimate plan is for the star point guard.

While it's become clear that the veteran guard wants to be traded so he can get a fresh start somewhere else, the 76ers haven't found a deal that they believe is worth making. Therefore, they would prefer Simmons returns to the court to play for the Sixers. So far, he hasn't done that yet this season, as he's missed the first 14 games of the year due to "personal reasons."

This won't be the first time Simmons will be fined this year. And as long as he remains off the court on game nights, history says it probably won't be his last until Simmons and the Sixers' organization find common ground.

