Sixers Rookie Flashes Impressive Highlights in Summer League Debut
Monday night was a good one for the Philadelphia 76ers, who made their NBA Summer League debut in Utah against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This year, the Sixers have two draft picks in action, along with an exciting sophomore player in Ricky Council IV. And as the Sixers collected a win over the Thunder, all of the key players involved had their moments to shine.
Philly’s second-round center, Adem Bona, wasted no time flashing his aggressive finishing in the paint. Just a few minutes into the first quarter of Monday’s game, Bona attacked the basket a threw down a two-handed dunk for his first Summer League points.
Later on in the game, Bona had another impressive finish when he threw down an impressive alley-oop, powering right through a defender who had his hand in Bona’s face.
For his first set of Summer League action, Bona checked in for a little under 25 minutes. He attempted just six shots from the field, making half of his attempts. Having one successful free throw to add in, Bona finished the game with seven points.
In the rebounding department, Bona came down with seven boards. He also snatched one steal and blocked two shots.
Two weeks ago, the Sixers added Bona in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old center had just wrapped up a two-year run at UCLA. He started in all but one of the 66 games he played for the Bruins.
During his sophomore effort, Bona averaged 12 points, six rebounds, one steal, and two blocks per game. He averaged 62 percent from the field throughout his college career.
Now, Bona is looking to earn a roster spot on the 76ers. His Summer League debut put him on the right path. The Summer Sixers will return to the court on Tuesday night to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.