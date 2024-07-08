Sixers Rookie Reveals Crucial Advice From Warriors Star Steph Curry
Despite being viewed as undersized in terms of the NBA, Duke guard Jared McCain is on a mission to prove he belongs.
The incoming rookie joins a Philadelphia 76ers team that employs Tyrese Maxey, who found himself in a similar position coming out of Kentucky in 2020. With a lack of NCAA experience, mixed with shooting struggles and being viewed as undersized, Maxey slid past the lottery.
Since joining the Sixers, Maxey went from being a rookie reserve to a full-time starter, who developed into an All-Star in 2024.
Maxey is just one example of a small guard beating the odds. Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry is arguably one of the best guards to play the game. When all is said and done for his career, he’ll enter the Hall of Fame.
Seeing it all, and finding success at the highest level in the pros, Curry was somebody McCain sought advice from during his journey to the big leagues. During his pre-draft process, the Duke guard revealed the crucial advice he received from Curry, when he inquired about tips when going through a shooting slump.
Since hearing Curry’s words, McCain gained a saying to play by.
“All he said was trust is work,” McCain told The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. “That’s been a good mantra for me to just live by. At that point, it kind of came back to me. I was just like, I got to keep working. A lot of people I think tend to not work throughout the season because it’s hard on your body and you got to know emotionally and physically how you feel. I think pushing through that and being able to workout throughout the season made me a lot better, especially in that beginning part. But just trust in my work.”
The Sixers have developed a good reputation for picking players who are highly motivated to develop consistently. McCain looks forward to bringing the same mentality to the table in the City of Brotherly Love.
“This has been my dream since I was literally like five, four years old,” McCain said after getting drafted to the Sixers. “So, I’m gonna do whatever I can just to win and bring a positive attitude and just have fun. I’m just joyful with life and I try to bring that everywhere I go.”
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Sixers Select Jared McCain in 2024 NBA Draft
Sixers Named as Dream Fit for Sharpshooting Guard
Sixers Rivals Strike Blockbuster Trade Before 2024 NBA Draft