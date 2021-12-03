Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Sixers Rule Out Tobias Harris vs. Hawks on Friday
    The Sixers will miss a key member of their starting lineup on Friday night when they take on the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this season. According to a team official, Harris is dealing with an undisclosed illness. Per the Sixers official, Harris' illness is not related to COVID-19.

    The veteran forward's absence on Friday shouldn't come as much of a surprise. As the Sixers held a shootaround session at the State Farm Arena on Friday morning, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Harris was not a participant in the session as he was feeling "under the weather."

    Although Harris wasn't added to the Sixers' injury report in the afternoon, the team intends to play without him in Atlanta. Friday's game will mark the eighth game Harris is slated to miss for the Sixers this season.

    Last month, Harris became the first member of the team to enter the NBA's health and safety protocol after he tested positive for COVID-19. Since he was symptomatic, the veteran forward was automatically ruled out for the following ten days since he first took a rapid COVID-19 test.

    Harris went on to miss six-straight games after he entered the protocol. Eventually, he made his return on November 11, as the Sixers faced the Toronto Raptors. Then, after playing in five-straight matchups since his return, Harris was ruled out ahead of the matchup against the Sacramento Kings as he suffered a hip injury against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.

    Harris' hip soreness kept him off the court for two games before he returned last Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although he played in Philly's last three games, the forward will miss another matchup on Friday when the Sixers take on the Hawks. The two teams are set to tip-off at 7:30 PM EST.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

