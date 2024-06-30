Sixers Rumors: Philly Exploring Pair of Veteran Wings in Free Agency
After executing multiple moves to open up their books, the Philadelphia 76ers are hours away from the start of free agency. Just before things officially get underway, one insider detailed how the team might try to land a pair of veteran wing players.
All offseason, the main name tied to the Sixers has been Paul George. They have the cap space to offer him a max contract, which is why they've been seen as the front runners for some time. Things heated up even more when the star forward declined his player option with the LA Clippers.
On Sunday afternoon, insider Marc Stein reported the latest regarding the Sixers' free agency plans. He cited they've explored the possibility of signing both George and Denver Nuggets forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
KCP has been a high-level role player in recent years, winning championships with the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Similar to Geroge, he declined a player option in order to hit the open market a year early.
From a fit standpoint, Caldwell-Pope is the ideal type of forward for the Sixers. He is a reliable perimeter defender, and thrives playing off of star talent on offense. Last season with the Nuggets, he averaged 10.1 PPG while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.
Coming off a first-round exit last season, Daryl Morey is looking to get the Sixers back into a position of contention. Adding both of these players alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey would certainly improve the Sixers chances of competing in the Easter Conference next year.