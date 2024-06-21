Sixers Rumors: Philly Still Not Pursuing Trade for Bulls Star
When the Philadelphia 76ers made the James Harden trade, it set them up to make a bigger move later down the line. However, Daryl Morey ended up just making smaller trades at the deadline. Prior to this, one of the top players they were connected to was Zach LaVine.
Early on in the regular season, news surfaced that the Bulls and LaVine were actively seeking a change of scenery. One never ended up coming about, as the star guard ended up getting shut down due to injury.
As the offseason officially begun this week for all 30 teams, LaVine's name has started to surface in rumors again. That said, insider Kyle Neubeck report that the Sixers still have litte to no interest in pursuing a deal with Chicago.
The Sixers have worked tirelessly to open up their cap space, and trading for LaVine would instantly do away with it. He is signed through the next two seasons at over $40 million, and has a $48 million player option in 2027.
From an on-court standpoint, LaVine could make sense for the Sixers. He is a high-volume scorer, and is someone who isn't afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc. With a pair of three-level scorers on the perimeter, it could open up the floor more for Joel Embiid to do damage in the mid-range and around the rim.
While LaVine might be a high-level talent, the cost of acquiring his long-term money is steep. Because of this, the Sixers are making the right decision by pursuing other avenues.