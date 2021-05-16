Seth Curry Excited to Watch NBA Play-In Tournament Next Week

Last season when the NBA moved its operation to the bubble down in Orlando, the league had to find a way to make playoff seeding fair during a condensed season. Therefore, the NBA introduced a Play-In tournament for the seventh and eighth seeds in the Eastern and Western conferences.

The league kept the format in place this season as the schedules were once again condensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next week, a Play-In tournament will ensue, but it won't include the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following Friday night's win over the Orlando Magic, the Sixers locked in the Eastern Conference's first seed. While the Sixers don't have to play at all next week, Philly's starting guard Seth Curry looks forward to watching everything unfold as he intends to tune in and find out who the Sixers' first-round opponent will be.

"I think it's gonna be entertaining to watch," Curry said in regards to the tournament. "I think it's good for the league, especially over the last couple of weeks. Going forward, I'm excited to see how it plays out."

Recently, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers also revealed he's a fan of the Play-In format. However, he mentioned that it does have a slight effect on his team since the Sixers won't know who they are playing until the tournament concludes, giving them several teams to watch and prepare for as the postseason inches closer.

In Curry's eyes, that's not a big deal, though. "We know everybody in the league," Curry explained. "We know how these teams play. The coaches gotta get prepared for every single scenario. As players, we gotta get healthy, keep our skills over the next week and work on our game. Throughout the playoffs, you don't have a week to get ready for teams throughout the first round and the second round. It's really no different. You get a couple of days, then you get ready to play," he concluded.

The Sixers will wrap up the season with one last game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. After that, they'll get the next week off from games as they can sit back and watch the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and the Washington Wizards battle it out for the final two seeds in the East.

