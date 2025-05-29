Sixers Star Named 'Dream' Trade Target for Western Conference Team
Aside from the Philadelphia 76ers, the Phoenix Suns were another team that fell way short of their expectations this season. Having already parted ways with their head coach, speculation continues to arise that more change could be on the way in the coming months.
Having expelled most of their assets in recent star trades, the Suns have minimal avenues to getting better. Due to their sizable contracts, the best way Phoenix could upgrade their roster is by parting with one of Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal. Devin Booker would certainly garner the highest return, but reports indicate the team has no plans on parting with the star guard.
Before the offseason officially gets underway, the people at Bleacher Report put together "dream" trade targets for each NBA team. Among those listed for the Suns was Sixers star Paul George.
Before the Phoenix Suns trade Kevin Durant this summer, the franchise should make a call to the 76ers and see if they'd agree to a Bradley Beal-George swap. Both contracts are atrocious, although George would make for a far better fit than Beal on a Suns team between Devin Booker and Durant.
The Sixers are only a year removed from signing PG to a max contract in free agency. His first season in Philly didn't pan out as expected, largely due to battling multiple injuries. George appeared in 41 games this season and averaged 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG in that stretch.
Though the George signing has yielded the results the Sixers have wanted yet, the team shouldn't be in a rush to part with him. Due to injuries up and down the roster, the team rarely got to see their big three in action. Until Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and PG have had time to see if they can co-exist with one another, such a drastic change doesn't make much sense for the organization.