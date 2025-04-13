Sixers Star Paul George Offers Health Update
Paul George’s first season with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t go the way he had hoped. After playing in over 70 games with the Los Angeles Clippers just a season ago, the star forward found himself battling several setbacks throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, starting as early as the preseason.
By March 6, George was ruled out for the rest of the regular season.
As the Sixers approached their final outing of the year, George opened up on how he’s feeling at this stage of his recovery.
“I’m feeling a lot healthier,” said the nine-time All-Star. “I’m still taking some time, taking things slowly. The finger is kinda non-existent as far as the limitations. The groin is taking a little time. The knee has been trending in the right direction.”
George will have a long offseason to get healthy. With the Sixers missing the playoffs, he won’t be rushing to get back out on the floor. And since the Sixers forward signed a multi-year deal with the team in free agency last summer, he can focus on getting healthy without facing uncertainty.
“That plan is already in place,” George said of his offseason.
“Mapping out what it looks like for me is in place. Now, it’s just putting the work behind it, which is what I’m looking forward to and plan to do, but I think that’s just where it lies. I know what level I can play at when I am healthy, and obviously, it’s a struggle when I’m not healthy, so for me, it’s just trying to get my body in the best shape possible and get as healthy as possible and continue to do the work that I’ve been doing as far as basketball training and to prepare for the season.”
George’s first season with the Sixers included 41 appearances. He averaged 16 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three.
He also posted averages of five rebounds and four assists. While George struggled to meet expectations from a personal standpoint, which affected the Sixers’ overall progress, the nine-time All-Star looks forward to getting a chance to bounce back next year.