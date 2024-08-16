Sixers Star Shares Thoughts on Playing Alongside Paul George
Last season, Tyrese Maxey emerged as a pillar for the Philadelphia 76ers alongside Joel Embiid. Moving forward, he now has another high-level player that he'll be sharing the floor with.
Following the James Harden trade to the LA Clippers, Daryl Morey began paving a path for the Sixers to be a major player in 2024 free agency. This move ended up working out for them, as they were able to sign Paul George to a four-year max contract.
Earlier this week, Maxey did a sit-down interview to discuss a wide range of topics. Among the things brought up was the Sixers' acquisition of George. When asked about the situation moving forward, Maxey is looking forward to playing alongside the nine-time All-Star.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
"Basketball wise I feel like he brings a lot of different things we haven't had here on the Sixers," Maxey said. "Wing scorer, somebody who is very versatile, can shoot the ball off the dribble, off the catch. Guard different positions, create shots on his own, the list goes on and on and one. I think it's just a good fit with Joel Embiid as well."
George has a lot of mileage under his belt as he gets ready to enter his 15th year in the league. That said, he is still very impactful on both ends of the floor. Last season with the LA Clippers, he averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.
As Maxey stated, the Sixers haven't had a versatile wing player like George on the roster in some time. Because of his tailor-made fit alongside Philly's two stars, the new-look squad is already being put in the title conversation.